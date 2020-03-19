Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,062,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,330,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,420,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEC. Bank of America lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.61.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $65,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,024.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XEC opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.57. Cimarex Energy Co has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $72.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average is $44.11.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

