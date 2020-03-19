Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.47 Million Stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 246,272 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 34,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $75.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. DTE Energy Co has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.58 and its 200-day moving average is $126.91.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

