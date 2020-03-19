Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,159 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.07% of Fastly worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 531.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $72,412.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 483,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,328,506.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $7,120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 501,515 shares of company stock valued at $10,992,620.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $794.68 million and a PE ratio of -20.54. Fastly Inc has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fastly from to in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.49.

