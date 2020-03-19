Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Cognex by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,510,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,225,000 after purchasing an additional 283,241 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cognex by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,097,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after acquiring an additional 25,902 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,032,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,846,000 after acquiring an additional 199,700 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 6.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 973,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after acquiring an additional 54,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognex by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 955,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,560,000 after acquiring an additional 259,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognex from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.96. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $59.14.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

