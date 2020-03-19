Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 838 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Wolfe Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.11.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $901,042.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,724 shares in the company, valued at $41,265,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

