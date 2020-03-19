Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Catalent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Catalent by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Catalent by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Catalent by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period.

Get Catalent alerts:

NYSE CTLT opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.77. Catalent Inc has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $68.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.12.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.81 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens increased their price target on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.