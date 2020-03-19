HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.81.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $307,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,258.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,895 shares of company stock worth $10,807,593 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $68.13 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

