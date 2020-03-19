Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.40 Million Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,751 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,390,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,270,000 after purchasing an additional 222,590 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,533,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,844,000 after buying an additional 303,509 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,353,000 after buying an additional 2,649,168 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,530,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,386,000 after buying an additional 105,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,955,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,399,000 after acquiring an additional 747,682 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

BK opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.98. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

