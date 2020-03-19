Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,658 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 932,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,599,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

In related news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $130.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $141.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.