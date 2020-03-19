Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $254,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 323,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after buying an additional 27,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,087,000 after buying an additional 650,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4811 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

