DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 30,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,614,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,550,000 after acquiring an additional 253,360 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,197,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,951,000 after acquiring an additional 793,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $32.73 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.43.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. BidaskClub downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

