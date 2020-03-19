Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 19,863 Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,863 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.09% of Veracyte worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Veracyte by 1,433.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $577,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 7,052 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $212,124.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,501 shares of company stock worth $1,870,440. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. Veracyte Inc has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $877.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCYT. ValuEngine upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.