Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,154 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 39.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth $73,321,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,679,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,974,000 after buying an additional 114,756 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth $937,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 297,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,703,000 after buying an additional 39,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $60.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.62. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 65.04%.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $41,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,427 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BTIG Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

