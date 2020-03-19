Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD)

Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 84 ($1.10) target price on shares of Capital Drilling in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Capital Drilling alerts:

LON:CAPD opened at GBX 30 ($0.39) on Thursday. Capital Drilling has a one year low of GBX 33.05 ($0.43) and a one year high of GBX 75 ($0.99). The company has a market cap of $40.88 million and a P/E ratio of 4.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Capital Drilling Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and production drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. Its exploration drilling services include air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services comprise advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.