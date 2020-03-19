Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.72) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank cut Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 371 ($4.88) to GBX 368 ($4.84) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 454.36 ($5.98).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 213.30 ($2.81) on Thursday. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 524 ($6.89). The company has a market cap of $662.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 458.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 413.95.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Leslie Van de Walle sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total transaction of £79,520 ($104,604.05). Also, insider Peter Truscott sold 67,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.55), for a total transaction of £336,389.04 ($442,500.71).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.