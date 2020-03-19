Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 177 ($2.33) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Shore Capital cut ConvaTec Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 197.73 ($2.60).

Shares of CTEC opened at GBX 154.25 ($2.03) on Thursday. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of GBX 130.60 ($1.72) and a one year high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 198.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 191.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.87, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 308.50.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 12 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) by GBX (0.70) (($0.01)). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConvaTec Group will post 16.2227273 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dr John McAdam purchased 23,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £39,639.51 ($52,143.53). Also, insider Brian May acquired 25,000 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,617.73).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

