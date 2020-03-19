Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DSCV has been the subject of several other reports. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a research report on Thursday. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Discoverie Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Discoverie Group from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 581 ($7.64).

Get Discoverie Group alerts:

LON:DSCV opened at GBX 364 ($4.79) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 531.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 509.50. The company has a market cap of $344.18 million and a P/E ratio of 17.17. Discoverie Group has a 52-week low of GBX 381 ($5.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 606 ($7.97).

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Discoverie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discoverie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.