Elementis (LON:ELM) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy”

Elementis (LON:ELM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ELM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Elementis from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 186 ($2.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Elementis from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective (down previously from GBX 165 ($2.17)) on shares of Elementis in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elementis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 161.29 ($2.12).

Get Elementis alerts:

Shares of ELM opened at GBX 46.94 ($0.62) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 145.62. The company has a market capitalization of $106.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94. Elementis has a 12 month low of GBX 52.85 ($0.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 185.70 ($2.44). The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.20.

In other Elementis news, insider Dorothee Deuring acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £4,600 ($6,051.04). Also, insider Paul Waterman sold 101,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.12), for a total transaction of £86,319.20 ($113,548.01).

About Elementis

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.