Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) Raised to Buy at Peel Hunt

Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Escape Hunt in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of LON:ESC opened at GBX 3.45 ($0.05) on Thursday. Escape Hunt has a 1 year low of GBX 9.65 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 67 ($0.88). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $929,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Escape Hunt plc engages in escape game business worldwide. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches, as well as offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

