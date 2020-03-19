Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) Raised to Buy at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Escape Hunt in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of LON:ESC opened at GBX 3.45 ($0.05) on Thursday. Escape Hunt has a 1 year low of GBX 9.65 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 67 ($0.88). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $929,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Escape Hunt Company Profile

Escape Hunt plc engages in escape game business worldwide. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches, as well as offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Escape Hunt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escape Hunt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Crest Nicholson Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital
Crest Nicholson Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital
Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ConvaTec Group
Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ConvaTec Group
Discoverie Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt
Discoverie Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt
Elementis Upgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy”
Elementis Upgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy”
Escape Hunt Raised to Buy at Peel Hunt
Escape Hunt Raised to Buy at Peel Hunt
Halma Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt
Halma Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report