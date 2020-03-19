Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Halma (LON:HLMA)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HLMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,040 ($26.84) to GBX 2,070 ($27.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) target price on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 2,030 ($26.70) target price on the stock. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Halma from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,510 ($19.86) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,960.45 ($25.79).

Shares of LON HLMA opened at GBX 1,745.50 ($22.96) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,083.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,031.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,261 ($29.74).

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

