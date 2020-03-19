Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Halma (LON:HLMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Halma from GBX 2,040 ($26.84) to GBX 2,070 ($27.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) price objective on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Halma from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,510 ($19.86) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,960.45 ($25.79).

LON:HLMA opened at GBX 1,745.50 ($22.96) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion and a PE ratio of 36.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,083.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,031.25. Halma has a 12 month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,261 ($29.74).

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

