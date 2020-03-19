IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,000

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IMI. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded IMI to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.77) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup upgraded IMI to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IMI from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,340 ($17.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,122.14 ($14.76).

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 698.40 ($9.19) on Thursday. IMI has a 12-month low of GBX 867.80 ($11.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,027.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,065.75.

In other IMI news, insider Daniel Shook sold 5,170 shares of IMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.38), for a total value of £40,791.30 ($53,658.64). Insiders acquired a total of 36 shares of company stock worth $37,852 in the last three months.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

