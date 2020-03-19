Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of IPX opened at GBX 233.10 ($3.07) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 359.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 313.85. The company has a market capitalization of $301.31 million and a PE ratio of 19.26. Impax Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 410 ($5.39). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92.

In related news, insider Charlie Ridge sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.60), for a total transaction of £99,165.50 ($130,446.59).

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

Impax Asset Management Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

