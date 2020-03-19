Joules (LON:JOUL) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Joules (LON:JOUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Joules in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of LON JOUL opened at GBX 40 ($0.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 217.02. Joules has a 12 month low of GBX 127.50 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 304 ($4.00).

In other Joules news, insider Marc Simon Dench bought 6,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £11,996.82 ($15,781.14).

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes women's swear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; men's wear, including tops, chinos, shirts, and denim, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; wellies; and home ware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws, as well as licensed products, including eyewear, bedding, and toiletries.

