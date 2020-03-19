Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Price Target Cut to GBX 250 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 317 ($4.17).

MGAM stock opened at GBX 200.80 ($2.64) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.83. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of GBX 228.92 ($3.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 339.40 ($4.46). The firm has a market cap of $660.35 million and a P/E ratio of 7.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 286.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 280.25.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 28 ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 27 ($0.36) by GBX 1 ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Morgan Advanced Materials will post 2718.9998791 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pete Raby sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.79), for a total value of £32,912.64 ($43,294.71).

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

