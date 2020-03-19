OneSavings Bank’s (OSB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

OSB has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 485 ($6.38).

Shares of OSB opened at GBX 161.10 ($2.12) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04. OneSavings Bank has a one year low of GBX 275.80 ($3.63) and a one year high of GBX 461 ($6.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 393.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 386.91.

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

