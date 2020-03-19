Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) PT Lowered to GBX 220 at Royal Bank of Canada

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 91.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MRO. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.09) target price (down previously from GBX 285 ($3.75)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Melrose Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 252.73 ($3.32).

Shares of MRO opened at GBX 115 ($1.51) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 211.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 217.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.46. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of GBX 156.35 ($2.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 309.40 ($4.07).

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 14.30 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Melrose Industries will post 1184.965633 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charlotte Twyning bought 6,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £9,946.02 ($13,083.43). Also, insider Simon Antony Peckham purchased 147,652 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £249,531.88 ($328,245.04).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

