Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for National Express Group (LON:NEX)

National Express Group (LON:NEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NEX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. HSBC boosted their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 470.83 ($6.19).

Shares of National Express Group stock opened at GBX 100.20 ($1.32) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $462.61 million and a PE ratio of 3.64. National Express Group has a twelve month low of GBX 359.02 ($4.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 485 ($6.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 395.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 436.

In related news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 45,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.72), for a total transaction of £164,508.16 ($216,401.16).

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

