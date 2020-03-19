National Express Group (LON:NEX) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

National Express Group (LON:NEX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

NEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 470.83 ($6.19).

Shares of LON:NEX opened at GBX 100.20 ($1.32) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $462.61 million and a P/E ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 395.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 436. National Express Group has a 52 week low of GBX 359.02 ($4.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 485 ($6.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.00.

In related news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 45,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.72), for a total value of £164,508.16 ($216,401.16).

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

