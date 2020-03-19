Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) PT Lowered to GBX 195 at Liberum Capital

Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 195 ($2.57) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 155.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reduced their price target on Newriver Reit from GBX 244 ($3.21) to GBX 232 ($3.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.96) price objective on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Newriver Reit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 216.17 ($2.84).

Newriver Reit stock opened at GBX 76.40 ($1.01) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 167.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 187.57. Newriver Reit has a 12 month low of GBX 122.60 ($1.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 246 ($3.24). The company has a market capitalization of $233.90 million and a PE ratio of -3.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11.

In related news, insider Allan Lockhart sold 148,750 shares of Newriver Reit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50), for a total value of £282,625 ($371,777.16).

Newriver Reit Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

