Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PTEC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Playtech from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.59) target price on shares of Playtech in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Playtech from GBX 471 ($6.20) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Playtech to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playtech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 417.86 ($5.50).

Shares of Playtech stock opened at GBX 131.30 ($1.73) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 294.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 371.35. Playtech has a one year low of GBX 205 ($2.70) and a one year high of GBX 462.30 ($6.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39.

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

