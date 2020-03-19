RM (LON:RM) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

RM (LON:RM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:RM opened at GBX 124.57 ($1.64) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42. RM has a 12 month low of GBX 223 ($2.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 310 ($4.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 266.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 277.92.

About RM

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

