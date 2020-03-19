Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of PZC opened at GBX 161.40 ($2.12) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $693.09 million and a P/E ratio of 18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.99, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PZ Cussons has a 1 year low of GBX 149 ($1.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 229 ($3.01). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 185.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 198.65.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe, Zip, and Tempo brands, as well as fragrances.

