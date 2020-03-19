RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,500

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 144.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RHIM. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,540 ($59.72) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,740 ($62.35).

RHIM stock opened at GBX 1,430 ($18.81) on Thursday. RHI Magnesita has a 1-year low of GBX 2,304 ($30.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,020 ($66.04). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,892.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,610.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.81 million and a PE ratio of 18.52.

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

