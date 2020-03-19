Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Quartix (LON:QTX)

Quartix (LON:QTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Quartix in a report on Thursday.

Get Quartix alerts:

QTX opened at GBX 237 ($3.12) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Quartix has a 12-month low of GBX 241 ($3.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 450 ($5.92). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 389.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 352.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.07 million and a PE ratio of 20.97.

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; geofence that sends alerts when rules are broken; and customized tracking solutions and services.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.