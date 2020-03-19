Rightmove (LON:RMV) Earns “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Rightmove (LON:RMV)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RMV has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Rightmove to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 615 ($8.09) in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 588.33 ($7.74).

Rightmove stock opened at GBX 457.70 ($6.02) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 488 ($6.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 588.10 ($7.74). The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 23.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 637.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 607.54.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rightmove will post 1971.5232432 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rightmove news, insider Andrew Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

