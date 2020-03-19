Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON RKH opened at GBX 5.04 ($0.07) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.44. Rockhopper Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 28.40 ($0.37). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.81.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

In other Rockhopper Exploration news, insider Stewart MacDonald acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($19,994.74). Insiders have acquired a total of 82,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,484 in the last ninety days.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.