RDI Reit (LON:RDI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

RDI Reit (LON:RDI)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
RDI Reit stock opened at GBX 58.10 ($0.76) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 122.99. RDI Reit has a 52 week low of GBX 63 ($0.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 161 ($2.12). The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.12.
RDI Reit Company Profile
See Also: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for RDI Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDI Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.