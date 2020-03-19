RDI Reit (LON:RDI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

RDI Reit (LON:RDI)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RDI Reit stock opened at GBX 58.10 ($0.76) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 122.99. RDI Reit has a 52 week low of GBX 63 ($0.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 161 ($2.12). The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.12.

RDI Reit Company Profile

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

Analyst Recommendations for RDI Reit (LON:RDI)

