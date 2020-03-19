Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Bought by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 105.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,280 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Nomad Foods worth $22,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 425.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 609,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 493,394 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 656,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 117,096 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $23.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.28.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.95 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

