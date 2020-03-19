ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 922,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,632 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 2.84% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $16,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 878,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after buying an additional 327,496 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 739,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 359,775 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,558,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 303,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on TUFN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.44.

NYSE:TUFN opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a market cap of $243.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $31.04.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.