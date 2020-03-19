ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $15.96 Million Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $15,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 40.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 29,840 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 25.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,507,000 after acquiring an additional 68,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 5.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.36.

In related news, Director Gary Dale Smith bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,560. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven Oakland bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.20 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. Insiders bought 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $350,690 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $39.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.