Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 351,716 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,716 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Centene worth $50,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,906,000 after buying an additional 7,128,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,840,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,754,000 after buying an additional 300,310 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,395,000 after buying an additional 1,121,153 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Centene by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,820,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,025,000 after buying an additional 459,570 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,482,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNC stock opened at $52.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $68.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.13.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.