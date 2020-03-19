Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,445 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,914 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $51,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

NYSE:BAP opened at $135.29 on Thursday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $126.90 and a 1 year high of $252.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.52.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.42). Credicorp had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.