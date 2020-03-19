SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) CEO Jeffrey Stoops Sells 37,684 Shares

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total value of $10,553,027.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,221,824.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Stoops also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Jeffrey Stoops sold 24,744 shares of SBA Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $6,903,328.56.

SBA Communications stock opened at $260.25 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $309.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.80. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.75 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,114,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,530,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

