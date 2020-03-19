Insider Selling: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Sells 774 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Stacey D. Stewart sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $10,704.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stacey D. Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, February 26th, Stacey D. Stewart sold 800 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $17,872.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Stacey D. Stewart sold 702 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $16,419.78.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 223,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PMT. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Compass Point began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.