David Simon Acquires 150,000 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Stock

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) CEO David Simon bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $9,124,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.99 and a 200-day moving average of $143.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $186.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.70%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.85.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

