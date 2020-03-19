David Simon Acquires 150,000 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Stock

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) CEO David Simon bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $9,124,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of SPG stock opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.99 and a 200-day moving average of $143.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $186.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.
SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.85.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
