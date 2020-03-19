Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000,657 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,487 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $56,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,340,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $718,000. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TD opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

