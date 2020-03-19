Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 627,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,339 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $56,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,827,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,761,000 after buying an additional 50,532 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,566,000 after buying an additional 464,369 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,888,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,259,000 after buying an additional 281,197 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,652,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,372,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,997,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $183,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $751,311.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $3,420,724 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.54 and its 200 day moving average is $89.90. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.81 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.