James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 2,500 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $10,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 802,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,322.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $13,950.00.

On Friday, March 13th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $14,275.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $14,750.00.

On Monday, March 9th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $16,200.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $20,250.00.

On Friday, February 28th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $22,700.00.

On Monday, February 24th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $23,625.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $24,750.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

Shares of RDI stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $123.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.31). Reading International had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $68.88 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 554,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 109,843 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 318,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Reading International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

