Winder Investment Pte Ltd Purchases 84,364 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 84,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.41 per share, with a total value of $8,808,445.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 104,643 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.80 per share, with a total value of $10,652,657.40.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 141,744 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.43 per share, with a total value of $15,936,277.92.

On Monday, March 9th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 184,900 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.14 per share, with a total value of $21,104,486.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 107,100 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $121.97 per share, with a total value of $13,062,987.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 72,900 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.19 per share, with a total value of $9,199,251.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 102,700 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.41 per share, with a total value of $12,776,907.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 97,475 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.15 per share, with a total value of $12,393,946.25.

On Friday, February 7th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 45,920 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.93 per share, with a total value of $6,425,585.60.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 78,429 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.10 per share, with a total value of $10,909,473.90.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 73,295 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.11 per share, with a total value of $9,609,707.45.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $108.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.76. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.98 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Societe Generale lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,552,000 after acquiring an additional 521,736 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $54,687,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $14,040,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

